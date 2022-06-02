Balochistan Installs Trackers in 315 Buses to Curb Traffic Violations

Balochistan government has installed trackers in 315 long-route buses to mitigate traffic rule violations, Superintendent (SP) of Quetta traffic police Malik Muhammad Javed Ahmed told the media yesterday.

According to details, authorities have taken note of overspeeding and rash driving incidents by public transport on national highways including N-25 and N-40. Despite numerous accidents, deaths, and warnings from the authorities, the drivers continue with their reckless ways.

The trackers will help the authorities closely monitor public transport and take action against unruly drivers promptly, SP said. He added that the authorities will install trackers on all public transport eventually to eliminate any threat to passengers’ wellbeing.

Ahmed also said that the traffic police department has begun issuing computerized driver’s licenses to the public across 34 districts of Balochistan. He added that these licenses will aid the authorities in proper record keeping and help streamline operations.

Conclusively, he urged transport company owners to hire properly trained and skilled drivers and ensure that they drive responsibly to avoid further losses and tragedies.