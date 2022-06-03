Babar Azam Sets His Eyes on Number 1 Ranking in All Formats

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has reacted to the veteran Indian wicketkeeper, Dinesh Karthik’s statement, saying it is his dream to become the No.1 batter in all three formats but it will require hard work.

Speaking to the media, Babar said, “As a player, it’s a dream to become the No. 1 in all formats and, for that, you have to focus and put in hard work. It’s not like if you are the top player in one or two formats, you go easy.”

Currently, Babar Azam is the top batter in ODIs and T20Is, while in Tests, Babar is ranked fifth, just behind Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root.

Last week, Dinesh Karthik stated that Babar Azam is a high-quality player who is at the peak of his batting prowess and is fully capable of becoming the No. 1 batter in all three formats.

Babar Azam stated that the amount of cricket being played has increased and that occupying the top positions in three formats is not an easy task; it requires fitness and consistency.

“If you are to become No.1 in all three, you have to keep yourself fit and on track. It’s something I am preparing for. It’s going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too.”

Speaking about the upcoming series, the captain stated that the Men in Green will follow the same strategy as they did in the Australia series and will do their best to play a new brand of cricket.

“We went with the same thought against Australia, to play tough cricket and dominate. The intent is the same against West Indies, but it’s not like we are underestimating them,” he concluded.