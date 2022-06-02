Babar Threatened to Leave Pepsi Ad Due to Ramadan [Video]

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, revealed that star batter, Babar Azam threatened to quit Pepsi advertisement as the management team asked him to drink the beverage while he was fasting during Ramadan.

Rizwan talked about the incident during a press conference held ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

The 30-year-old shared an interesting incident regarding Babar and his refusal to shoot a Pepsi ad after being asked to drink while he was fasting. Babar said that there is no way he will break his fast for the shoot.

Rizwan stated that this incident shows the type of person that Babar Azam is. He said that if a person can threaten to let go of such an opportunity for the sake of his religion then he gets rewarded by the Almighty.

Babar did eventually star for Pepsi in their latest advertisement as the issue between the two parties was resolved.

The gritty wicket-keeper batter added that Babar is not only an amazing player on the pitch but is also a terrific person off it as well. He further stated that Babar’s aim is to take Pakistan to the summit of international cricket and he has the support of the whole nation.

The two players have been the backbone of the Pakistani side over the past few years and have formed a sensational partnership at the top of the order in T20 cricket particularly.

Here is Babar’s Pepsi ad: