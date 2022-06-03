Baloch Student Wins Hearts by Addressing World’s Oldest Debating Forum in Traditional Dress

A Pakistani student hailing from Balochistan has made history by delivering a speech at one of the oldest debating forums in the United Kingdom in the country’s national dress.

According to details, Israr Khan who hails from Qila Abdullah, a district in the northwest Balochistan, debated at the prestigious Oxford Union Society while wearing a shalwar kameez along with a traditional Pashtun turban.

Pakistani student Israr Khan from Qilla Abdullah made a history in Oxford Union. He is the first ever student who spoke in the prestigious Oxford Union (established in 1823 in university of Oxford) debate with Pakistani dress shalwar kameez & Pashtun turban on his head #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/wZFzCQj5II — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) June 3, 2022

The Oxford Union Society was founded in 1823. It is one of the oldest university unions in the UK and one of the most prestigious private students’ societies.

While it operates independently from Oxford University, the Oxford Union Society has hosted some of the world’s most famous political, academic, and cultural figures.

Earlier this year in March, Ahmad Nawaz, a survivor of the terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar in December 2014, was elected as the President of the Oxford Union Society.

Ahmad was 14 when he was shot in the arm during the attack. His younger brother, Haris, was among the 150 students and teachers who embraced martyrdom in the attack.