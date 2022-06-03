KP Launches Special Tourism Police

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched a tourism police force to provide better security and services to the tourists visiting the hill stations and other scenic areas of the province.

The launch ceremony was held at the Arena Hall of Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar.

Tourism Police force formally launched in KP, force will provide better security, services to tourists in province pic.twitter.com/5Grl6fmrYQ — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority (@kptourism) June 2, 2022

KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director-General, Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, and Commandant Tourism Police, Gul Said Khan Afridi, were the chief guests.

Around 182 out of 200 recruits from various districts received tourism police uniforms and shoes. They will now undergo a two-day training.

Addressing the ceremony, DG Abid Wazir said that the tourism police force would exhibit exemplary character and deal with tourists with respect.

“Our young recruits are a positive image of the province to better facilitate and serve the foreign as well as domestic tourists,” he said.

“The tourism police would have to establish their mark on the list of forces famous for the exemplary services like Rescue 1122 to the people in testing times,” he added.

Gul Said Afridi lauded the enthusiasm of new recruits and urged them to lead by example and serve the tourists from Pakistan as well as abroad.

The official said that after the training, the personnel of the tourism police will be given motorcycles, pick-up vehicles, communication gear, and B69MM pistols and would be deputed at different locations in Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, and Mansehra.