Sidra Ameen Earns Big Praise With Record-Breaking Century

Sidra Ameen, Pakistan’s right-handed opener, smashed an outstanding 123 runs off 150 balls in the second One-Day International against Sri Lanka, helping Pakistan post a decent total of 253 on the board.

Sidra and her partner, Muneeba Ali, broke the record for the highest opening partnership by a Pakistani pair in a Women’s ODIs, surpassing Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan, who scored 97 runs in partnership against England in 2019. The two added 158 for the opening wicket.

Sidra also became the first Pakistani batter who score a century at home. She stitched two important partnerships, including a 74-run stand with captain Bismah Maroof. Sidra smashed 11 boundaries in her gritty knock.

ALSO READ Bismah Maroof Becomes Pakistan’s Greatest Batter in WODIs

The 30-year-old batter received a lot of appreciation from fans on social media.

Here is how Twitter reacted to her century:

What a magnificiant 100 By Our Little star Sidra Amin @SidraAmin31 vs Srilanka#PAKWvSLW pic.twitter.com/lC6t344gn3 — Tuba Hassan💎 (@tubahassan_) June 3, 2022

Second ODI Hundred for Sidra Amin 🔥 A magnificent ton by the classy Pakistan opener, Sidra Amin 👏#CricketTwitter #PAKWvSLW #Sidraamin pic.twitter.com/hwoqHB3ok2 — PakistanCricpro (@PakCricpro) June 3, 2022

Let's congratulate @the_realPCB_ @WomenCricketPak . Sidra Amin made magnificent century in ODI in Karachi Pakistan. Always a wonderful feeling. @OfficialSLC pic.twitter.com/KzVa1to8OF — SabirKalhoro1 (@Kalhoro1Sabir) June 3, 2022

Sidra Amin scored her first ODI century today against Sri Lanka. What a celebration, brilliantly captured by the photographer. Massive congratulations @SidraAmin31 👏👏👏 #PAKWvSLW pic.twitter.com/zzxjLjaAh2 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) June 3, 2022

2nd WODI century for Sidra Amin, she has two centuries as opener for Pakistan. Javeria Khan has also two centuries in her career. No Pakistani batter has scored more than two in WODI career. pic.twitter.com/3TKLJ3CYI4 — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) June 3, 2022

Sidra Amin becomes the first Pakistani woman to make an ODI hundred on home soil (137 BF, 8×4).#PAKvSL https://t.co/2jArduTPNI pic.twitter.com/km16DyptXp — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Bismah Maroof, the Pakistan women’s captain, made history by becoming the country’s leading run-scorer in ODIs, surpassing Javeria Khan, who has 2,885 runs at an average of 28.56 in 113 innings. Bismah now has 2,891 runs at an average of 29.50 in 114 ODI innings.

The Pakistan Women’s team defeated Sri Lanka by 73 runs in the second One-Day International at Karachi’s Southend Club Cricket Stadium to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.