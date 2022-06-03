Bismah Maroof Becomes Pakistan’s Greatest Batter in ODIs

Pakistan women’s captain, Bismah Maroof, made history as she became the country’s leading run-scorer in ODIs. Bismah achieved the feat during her unbeaten 36-run knock in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

The 30-year-old surpassed the record held by Javeria Khan, who has scored 2,885 runs at an average of 28.56 in 113 innings in WODIs.

Bismah has now scored 2,891 at an average of 29.50 in 114 innings in international cricket. The women’s team captain has scored 16 half-centuries but has been unable to score a century throughout her storied career.

The gritty top-order batter has been the spine of Pakistan’s batting unit over an international career spanning 16 years. Bismah captained the women’s team for the first time in 2013 but was appointed as the permanent captain of the side after Sana Mir’s retirement from international cricket in 2017.

The national team has shown considerable improvement under her tenure including winning their first World Cup match in over 10 years as they beat West Indies in the recently concluded Women’s 2022 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan’s highest ODI run-scorers are as follows