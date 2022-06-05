4.6 Million Complaints Resolved Through Pakistan Citizen Portal

Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has registered 3.8 million people since it was launched in 2018, with the total number of complaints received on it having crossed the 4.7 million mark.

Out of the total complaints registered so far, the resolution percentage stands at almost 98 percent with 4.6 million complaints resolved.

According to the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), which runs the portal, 45.63 percent citizens have expressed their satisfaction with the performance of the portal.

A breakdown of the registered members shows that the number of inland registered members stands at 3,577,065, and overseas members stand at 281,998. In addition, 15,661 foreigners have also registered on the portal. Inland members also registered the highest percentage of complaints, standing at 94.61 percent, followed by overseas members at 5.07 percent. Foreign members registered 0.32 percent of the total complaints.

The vast majority of members (57.10 percent) are from Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 16.53 percent, Sindh 13.53 percent, Federal 2.20 percent, Balochistan 1.41 percent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1.12 percent and Gilgit-Baltistan 0.44 percent.

The highest number of complaints were related to federal government and stood at 2,377,700 (50.22 percent), followed by Punjab 1,542,914 (32.59 percent), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 460,881 (9.73 percent), Sindh 288,512 (6.09 percent), Balochistan 37,918 (0.80 percent), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,913 (0.42 percent). Complaints related to Gilgit-Baltistan were the lowest and stood at 6,526 (0.14 percent).

Surprisingly, over 93 percent of the complaints were registered by men. Women accounted for only 6.60 percent of the total complaints.

Resolution breakdown

The federal government resolved 2,351,116 complaints, followed by Punjab at 1,524,026, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 451,620, Sindh 244,151, Balochistan 19,080, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,080, and Gilgit-Baltistan 5,806.

Profession of complainants

In terms of the profession of registered members, students accounted for the highest number of registered members at 451,996, followed by private businessmen at 339,603, engineers 170,087, civil service 168,166, teachers 141,521, social workers 104,682, corporate sector 79,509, doctors/medical workers 77,648, armed forced 70,853, senior/retired citizen 34,715 and lawyers 31,854.

Some of the other professions included political workers at 19,470, NGO workers 17,128, and journalists 13,822.