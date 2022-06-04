Sindh Announces Great News for School and College Teachers on Contracts

The Sindh government has announced an annual increment for all teachers who have been working on contract in public schools and colleges across the province.

According to details, teachers including early child teachers (ECTs) and junior school teachers (JSTs) who were recruited in 2018 and 2019 will receive the annual increment.

The increment has been proposed by the Sindh Education Department and a summary in this regard has been sent to Auditor General Sindh for approval.

While the teachers have lauded the announcement of the annual increment, they have demanded the provincial government to notify their permanent employment at the earliest.

Earlier this year in January, the Sindh government revoked the requirement of a B.Ed degree for all teachers at public primary schools to allow them to get promoted to the next grades.

Resultantly, over 15,000 primary school teachers were promoted to BPS 15 and 16. Teachers with 15 years of service were also promoted to BPS 16 and those with nine years of service were promoted to BPS 15 as well.