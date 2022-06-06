Vivo is Working on the World’s Fastest Smartphone Charger

The race to bring the fastest charging on smartphones is going as strong as ever. The current fastest charging phone on the planet is the Realme GT Neo 3 which is capable of charging at a whopping 150W. It fills up to 50% in just 5 minutes.

However, Vivo may take away the fast charging crown from Realme soon as the company is rumored to be working on a 200W charger. This charger was recently certified in China and popular tipster Digital Chat Station says that it will debut with the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro smartphone. The phone is expected to launch by the end of 2022.

The massive 200W charging brick will be capable of hitting 20V at 10A and will also provide wireless chargers with 20V at a 3.25A, which translates to 65W. The current generation iQOO 9 Pro is limited to 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

It is worth mentioning that the 200W fast charging speed is nothing new. Multiple companies including Xiaomi and Oppo have already showcased the technology through public demos, but we are yet to see it on a commercially available smartphone.

As it stands, Vivo may just become the first to bring it to the market, but its rivals are not going to rest easy either.