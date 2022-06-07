Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate Falls to 95.85 in April

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) has decreased by 0.84 percent to 95.85 in April 2022.

According to the latest monthly data published by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the trend indicates a marginal fall from 96.66 recorded in March 2022.

REER index was recorded at 95.85 in Apr 22 as compared to 96.66 in Mar 22. For details Visit #EasyData portal to view interactive chart and download data at https://t.co/aHl0Vr3YLF or see report: https://t.co/Ird7FDRhJ8 pic.twitter.com/ZlXYynpOaq — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) June 7, 2022

The REER is a weighted average of a country’s currency against a basket or index of other major currencies. It is not the same as the spot exchange rate, which is the current amount required to convert one currency for another on the earliest feasible value date. While the spot exchange rate represents the current market price, the REER indicates a currency’s worth in relation to its key trade partners.

The REER can be used to assess whether a currency is overvalued or undervalued. If it is greater than 100, it illustrates that the value of the currency is overvalued, while being less than 100 means that it is undervalued.

At 95.85, Pakistan’s current REER value suggests that the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is still undervalued.