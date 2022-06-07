SBP Allows DFIs to Participate in Open Market Operations

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to allow Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to participate in Open Market Operations (OMOs) with a view to facilitating them in their liquidity management.

According to the central bank’s Circular No.11 on Domestic Market & Monetary Management Department (DMMD) for 2022, DFIs would also be eligible to participate in OMOs as per instructions and procedure for OMOs stipulated in DMMD Circular No.12 (2017) master circular.

All other instructions on the subject will remain unchanged.

Master Circular (OMOs)

As part of its monetary policy implementation, SBP conducts Open Market Operations to keep the money market overnight repo rate close to the target “Policy Rate” introduced under the revised Interest Rate Corridor Framework announced vide DMMD Circular no. 9 dated May 23, 2015.

All Schedule Banks and Primary Dealers are allowed to participate in these OMOs; however, SBP may also conduct special OMOs in which only Primary Dealers will be eligible to participate. In order to facilitate these participating institutions, instructions issued by SBP from time to time on the subject have been consolidated in the form of this master circular and are given hereunder: