Shahid Afridi Demands Ashes-Like Series Between Pakistan and India

Shahid Afridi has urged PCB to focus on Test cricket instead of white-ball cricket to pave the path for Pakistani players to make a mark in the long format. The star all-rounder also claimed that an Indo-Pak Test series will outdo the hype of Ashes.

ALSO READ Broadcasters Criticize Ramiz Raja for Hosting Series in Multan’s Scorching Heat

Shahid Afridi also expressed hope to see Pakistan and India participating in a Test series one day. The star cricketer claimed that an Indo-Pak Test series has the power to attract more viewership and following around the world than Ashes. Shahid Afridi also liked the name suggested by fans for the fancied series, ‘Jinnah-Gandhi Trophy’.

Reflecting on the Joe Root’s 10,000 Test runs in a limited period of 9 years, a feat which Younis Khan achieved in about 16 years, Shahid Afridi said that PCB should organize more Test cricket so that the players can exhibit their talent and make records for Pakistan in red-ball cricket.

ALSO READ Sidra Ameen Achieves Career-Best Ranking After Remarkable Sri Lanka Series

Former cricket said that the number of Test matches England, Australia, India, and even South Africa are playing is far more than Pakistan. Hence, PCB should focus on arranging more Test series in the future.