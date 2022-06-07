Sidra Ameen Achieves Career-Best Ranking After Remarkable Sri Lanka Series

Sidra Ameen has capped off a superb series with the bat against Sri Lanka by making a massive jump up the latest ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings. Sidra was the big mover courtesy of her 218 runs at an average of 72.66 during the three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Sidra jumped a massive 19 places to be ranked 35th overall on the batter rankings, with the 30-year-old making a big gain thanks to a century and half-century in Karachi.

It caps off a remarkable start to the year for Sidra, who became the first Pakistani woman to score a century in the history of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup when she scored a brilliant 104 against Bangladesh in New Zealand in March.

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu scored a smashing 101 in the third and final ODI against Pakistan and aggregated 142 runs in the three ODIs. She re-enters the rankings at No.23.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy still leads the table while England’s Nat Sciver is second in the ODI rankings after the duo dominated the Women’s World Cup earlier this year.