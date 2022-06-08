Babar Azam Leapfrogs Kane Williamson in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has jumped to the fourth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. Babar leapfrogged New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, as he dropped down from the third spot to the fifth spot after a poor performance in the first Test match against England.

Former England captain, Joe Root, moved from fourth to the second spot after a magnificent performance in the first Test. Root scored a scintillating century in the fourth innings to guide England to the first victory under the new captain, Ben Stokes.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne is still ranked at the top of the Test batters rankings while fellow middle-order batter, Steve Smith, has dropped down from second to the third spot.

Despite not playing a Test match for over two months, Babar was the biggest gainer as he entered the top four of the Test rankings for the first time in his career. He is already ranked the number one in both the white-ball formats and looks set to move further up the table in the longest format of the game.

Here are the latest rankings: