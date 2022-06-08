Babar Pays Tribute to Security Personnel and Groundsmen for Working in Scorching Heat

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s all-format captain, praised the efforts of security forces, groundsmen, and other stakeholders for making the much-anticipated series possible, despite the scorching heat of Multan.

In a media briefing ahead of the ODI series, Babar stated, “Its commendable to see our security forces, groundsmen and other people putting in efforts in 45+ degrees, hats off to them. We should appreciate it.”

Pakistan and West Indies will try their luck in the three-match ODI series starting today at Multan Cricket Stadium and according to the Met Office, the city is expected to witness over 45 degrees throughout this week.

Yesterday, one of the members of the production crew criticized PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, for shifting the series to Multan despite the city’s extreme heat, saying it will pose a risk not only to the players but also to the other officials.

In response to a question about playing cricket in hot weather, Babar stated that as professional players, their job is to adapt to any difficult situation and that they are fully confident and will do their best to win the series.

“As professionals, it’s our job to adjust to different weather conditions. There are no excuses for us and our focus is just on the game. We are preparing well for the series. Players are confident and given roles according to their strength.”

Babar also expressed his delight at the return of international cricket to Multan after 14 years saying, “It’s heartening to see international cricket returning to Multan after so long. We will try to play competitive cricket to amuse the crowd here.”