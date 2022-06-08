Its Humanly Impossible to Play in Multan’s Scorching Heat: Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan pacer, Aaqib Javed, has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board for rescheduling the ODI series against the West Indies in the sweltering heat, claiming that it is an injustice to the cricketers for the sack of points.

Talking to the media regarding the series, the former pacer said that T20 cricket is possible under the light but playing ODI cricket will be very difficult for the players. Three ODIs in 6 days could have been played at any other time.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Leapfrogs Kane Williamson in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Yesterday, the production crew and the groundsmen also expressed their concern over working in such hot weather and one of the members of the crew criticized the cricket board chairman, Ramiz Raja.

It is worth noting that the upcoming series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Super League and will play a significant role in Pakistan’s direct qualification for the next mega event.

ALSO READ Bishop Stirs Debate for Excluding Saeed Anwar and Shoaib Akhtar From All-Time XI

Aaqib went on to say that the fast bowler will have to bowl at a speed of 90 mph in temperatures where people are advised not to leave home unnecessarily to avoid heatstroke.

Earlier, the national team captain, Babar Azam, stated that they are ready to adapt to any difficult situation and that they are well prepared to take on the challenge.

ALSO READ Renowned Footballer Unamused on World Cup Trophy Tour With Pakistan Still Banned

The former fast bowler further stated that batters will also have a hard time when they play long innings which is humanly impossible and will definitely impact the performance of the cricketers.