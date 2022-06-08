Renowned Footballer Unamused on World Cup Trophy Tour With Pakistan Still Banned

Renowned footballer, Adil Nabi was left unamused by the FIFA World Cup Trophy tour of Pakistan as he believes that the country’s main focus should be to get unbanned and start playing international football once again.

Nabi stated that it is such a shame that nothing has been done on resolving the issues between Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and FIFA which has left Pakistan football in a dire state.

He further stated that the main focus should be on getting PFF’s accounts restored and returning to international football. He said Pakistan should be playing international football regularly and fight for the World Cup and Asia Cup qualifiers.

His response came in reply to a tweet that stated Pakistan has seen more FIFA World Cup Trophy tours than international football matches in the country since 2018.

It’s actually a shame that nothing has been resolved as of yet!! It’s all nice seeing the trophy in Pakistan! But the main focus is getting the accounts sorted urgently and having progression with the nationals teams in WC and Asia cup qualifiers‼️ — Adil Nabi (@NabiAdil) June 7, 2022

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Opens Up About Daughter Ansha’s Wedding With Shaheen

The 28-year-old footballer of Pakistani descent has played in the youth team of the English Football Club, West Bromwich Albion, and he is currently playing for the Greek side, Atromitos. While qualifying to play for Pakistan national football team, Nabi has so far failed to receive a call-up while his younger brothers, Rahis and Samir Nabi, have played for the Green Shirts.

It is pertinent to mention that FIFA banned Pakistan over a year ago due to third-party intervention. PFF is still awaiting their accounts to be handed back to them by the authorities in the country so that normal football activities can be resumed.