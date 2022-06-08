Shai Hope Creates History in Multan by Breaking 19-Year-Old Record

Shai Hope made history in the first ODI as he surpassed Yasir Hameed to record the highest ever individual score at Multan Cricket Stadium. Shai Hope scored 127 runs off 134 balls to achieve the feat.

Multan is hosting an international contest after 14 years and Shai Hope has made a record to remember in the very first match. Batting first, Shai Hope anchored the innings for West Indies as he scored a century in the first ODI. West Indian opener stamped his name in Multan’s history, recording the highest individual score at the venue.

Shai Hope broke Yasir Hameed’s 19-year-old record at Multan Cricket Stadium in the process.

His 127 off 134 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six is now the biggest ODI innings played by any player at Multan Cricket Stadium. The record was previously held by Yasir Hammed who had scored 116 runs against Bangladesh in 2003.

Here are the top three highest individual scores at Multan Cricket Stadium: