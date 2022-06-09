Legendary Cricketers Ask PCB to Include Shan Masood in Team

Pakistan’s stylish opening batter, Shan Masood, has earned plaudits from the cricketing fraternity for his magnificent run of form. Despite Shan piling on the runs, he has not been included in the national team line-up since the start of 2021.

Shan’s amazing display with the bat has earned him high praise from legendary cricketers such as Javed Miandad and Misbah-ul-Haq. Former national team captains have backed Shan to be included in the side and stated that it is unfair that he has not been given a chance after such wonderful performances.

Miandad believes that Shan has earned the right to put on the national jersey once again and his performances cannot be ignored for long. He added that Shan fully warrants a place in the national side and it will be unfair if he does not get selected.

“If a player is performing consistently and still does not get selected, it is an injustice,” Miandad stated.

Misbah-ul-Haq also backed Shan to make a comeback to the national side and called for him to be included in the limited-overs setup as well. He said that Shan has shown tremendous growth over the past year and his white-ball game has improved considerably.

“I think looking at his performances, his development has been outstanding. In one-day cricket [List A], he averages close to 57, and scored a lot of centuries. And then the way he has performed in County Cricket, his performances in the PSL, he deserves a place,” Misbah stated.

Misbah further added that Shan should be in the squad despite Pakistan possessing a strong top three. He said that while Pakistan are spoilt for choice, anything can happen at any moment and a player of Shan’s qualities should be kept in the group.

Earlier, former captain, Mohammad Hafeez, had also backed the idea of including Shan in all three formats of the game. He praised Shan’s rich vein of form and said that a player of his quality should not be wasted.