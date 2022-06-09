Naveena Steel Strengthening Bonds by Progressing with #NayiSoch

Moving forward in this new era of our younger generation taking hold of their decisions, where the older generation has to set a path by taking informed decisions, Naveena Steel comes to play.

By changing the age-old thought processes, accepting that this is time for “Nayi Soch” as it shapes the generations to build with Naye Zamanay Ki Mazbooti with the help of modern technology, innovation, and expertise meanwhile making sure to carry the values that bond the generations together.

Naveena Steel with their new campaign has proved to be a pioneer when it comes to shaping the thought processes and their approach of “Nayi Soch” was definitely a need of the hour for the generations to bond over with.

Since its inception, Naveena Steel has built a legacy of quality and credibility by presenting an inspiring portrayal of resilience coupled with social responsibility, which is well reflected in its latest campaign. The new campaign reflects the message through an exquisite tagline “Nayi Soch Se Bani… Naye Zamanay ki Mazbooti”.

In this TVC, the company has endorsed the concept of community building and welfare via a well-directed message to reinforce an emotional attachment of people with the brand.

The ad portrays the narrative of an aspiring businessman who is constructing a luxury hotel for the tourists to enjoy an amazing view that faces the bank of the river.

A hotel that is fulfilling the luxurious means for the people whereas, for the commoners, the TVC shows difficulties faced by them while crossing the river due to the unavailability of any bridge.

Through a subtle yet impressive manner, the businessman persists that the native villagers must also progress as he builds a bridge for them as well.

That’s when the #NayiSoch comes to play where the businessman binds the nation together with a strong message of progressing together as a community for the growth of the nation. The ad showcases Naveena Steel’s vision of providing a strong foundation for every new and innovative idea.

Nayi Soch se bani…Naye Zamanay Ki Mazbooti – a narrative strong enough in itself, portrays how the thought process changes around ages, from boomers to GenZ, it’s all about the thought process and how this very thought process is an essential part to drive any economy towards success.

This campaign shows how we can shape our future, with the help of Nayi Soch – where all the businesses think about flourishing in the market, there must be a businessman who can start this chain of thinking for others and that’s exactly how the generations will follow, one step towards building the generation is one step towards bright future.

This campaign, where they built a bridge is not just a bridge but it is a way of thinking, it is that Nayi Soch that will transform today into a better tomorrow.

Naveena Steel has made sure to deliver a message of equality while focusing on new thought processes and how these new thinking patterns are an essential element to uphold the economy.

Every country requires reliable infrastructure to meet its economic needs and connect through expansive supply chain networks. Naveena Steel takes pride in rapidly expanding its commitment toward progress by developing the trust of its clients and meeting international standards of quality.

The company has also deployed state-of-the-art European technology that has let it accomplish high-level productivity through eco-friendly practices to set a benchmark for a healthy and safe environment for the community’s well-being.

Naveena Steel is one of the fastest-growing steel manufacturing companies, aiming to redefine quality standards and fulfill the infrastructural requirements of the country by producing international quality steel rebars.

Keeping under consideration the maintenance of uniformity in quality standards, the company delivers durable and sustainable products suitable for all residential and commercial projects.

