Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Launch in August

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will be the next big announcements from Samsung. We already know what these phones will look like and what hardware they will offer, but we were yet to see any rumors about a launch date.

That changes today with the latest report from Jon Prosser, a notable tipster with an impressive track record for leaks. Prosser says that Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 where we will get to see the new foldables as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

Sales and pre-orders will begin at the same time on August 26.

He says that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige color options while the Z Flip 4 will feature Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue paint jobs.

Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to include three devices in total. The Watch 5 will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes while the Watch 5 Pro will come in a single 46mm size. All watches will have Phantom Black and Silver color options, but only the vanilla Watch 5 will get Sapphire and Pink Gold options.

Lastly, the tipster says that Samsung will also unveil a Lavender color option for the Galaxy S22.