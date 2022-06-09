Video of PTI Leader Murad Saeed Hitting a Huge Six Goes Viral

A video of former Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, playing cricket with other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters has gone viral on social media.

In a video posted on Twitter, the former federal minister can be seen demonstrating his excellent power-hitting abilities, smashing a short ball for a massive six on the leg-side after excellent footwork.

آج مراد سعید عمران خان کے جانثاروں کے ساتھ کرکٹ کھیل رہا تھا آخر میں کیا شاندار چکھ مارہ آخر عمران خان کا سپاہی ہے❤ pic.twitter.com/hDjzEYDSNy — Shahzad Khan (@ShahzadkhanU5) June 7, 2022

Murad, who founded the Insaf Student Federation, the student wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was a member of the National Assembly from June 2013 to May 2018 and a federal minister from 2018 to 2022.

Hailing from District Swat, Murad Saeed was awarded the best ministry award for his service and for bringing positive changes during his tenure and received appreciation certificates from the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He is considered one of the most aggressive speakers in the National Assembly and is very close to PTI founder, Imran Khan.