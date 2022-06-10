Ramiz Raja Wants Haris Rauf to Learn Line and Length Before Playing Any More ODIs

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, is unhappy with Haris Rauf’s performance in the first One-Day International (ODI) against the West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium.

While expressing his concerns, the cricket board chairman gave Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, strict instructions to tell Haris to work on his line and length, Samaa News reported.

“Tell Haris to learn how to bowl at an accurate line and length. Select him for ODIs when he has improved this area of his bowling,” Raja was quoted as saying by sources.

Haris Rauf took four wickets in the first ODI against West Indies but conceded 77 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.

The PCB Chairman also instructed Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim to keep Haris Rauf only in the T20I squad until he improves his line and length, he added.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, has maintained faith in the right-arm pacer and has named him in the playing XI for today’s clash at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Haris Rauf has represented Pakistan in 12 One-Day Internationals, taking 23 wickets at an average of 27.1. He also has 42 wickets at an average of 24.9 in 35 T20Is. He was also very impressive in the PSL where he took 16 wickets in 13 innings.