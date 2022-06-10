Shadab Khan Wins Hearts as Fan Invades Pitch to Hug Him [Video]

A fan invaded the pitch in Multan Cricket Stadium during the second ODI to hug Shadab Khan. The incident happened during the first innings as the excited fan dodged the high-profile security at Multan Cricket Stadium.

During the 39th over of the first innings of the second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies, cameras caught an unusual event as a fan ran into the ground.

The fan crossed the security barriers to reach the pitch and meet his favorite star. Running to Shadab Khan at the striker’s end, the fan saluted the star all-rounder in an expression of love for him.

The play halted for a moment as Shadab Khan hugged the fan. The man then ran back to the stands as he celebrated his interaction with the star cricketer.

The play resumed without security having to intervene, however, the fans was later questioned by the agencies.