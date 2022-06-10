Telcos Face Obstruction in Setting Up Facilitation Stalls at Haji Camps

With the hajj season around the corner and scores of hajis preparing for the holy pilgrimage, telcos in Pakistan are complaining of being obstructed by the ministry of religious affairs in setting up their facilitation stalls at haji camps.

Every hajj season, these telecom companies set up their stalls at haji camps to help pilgrims with their connectivity needs while on the holy trip which is both physically and emotionally taxing.

In spite of the PTA’s approval for kiosk activity at 7 haji camps (Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi, Quetta, Islamabad, and Peshawar) to Zong, the telco has been obstructed by the ministry of religious affairs from setting up the facilitation desk.

The ministry, however, hasn’t provided the reason behind not allowing this kiosk activity that’s meant to facilitate hajis and is done almost every year.

“As one of the leading telecom operators in Pakistan, the provision of uninterrupted services and connectivity falls upon us. We are trying our best to provide services to hajis despite the hindrance from the ministry,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

“We request the authorities to allow us to put our stalls at the haji camps like every year so we can help the pilgrims in meeting their connectivity needs as they embark upon the holy journey,” the spokesperson added.

The facilitation by telcos is even more important this hajj season as the ministry of religious affairs has made it mandatory for hajis to carry smartphones.

They have been asked to learn the use of specific mobile applications (Tawakkalna and Eatmarna) before leaving for hajj, as they’ll be required to seek permission to offer prayers in haram, and do more through the said apps.

Telcos are expecting both the government and the ministry of religious affairs to look into the matter and allow them to set up facilitation kiosks, as already allowed by PTA, and give them a chance to help hajis when they need it most.