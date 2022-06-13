iPhone 14 to Get Major Selfie Camera Upgrades

iPhone 14’s selfie camera is not only getting a design change but it is touted to get significant upgrades as well. The news comes from notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has an accurate track record for Apple-related leaks.

He says that Apple is going to increase its number of suppliers for camera parts this year. He predicts that LG Innotek will provide Apple with quality camera parts since Chinese suppliers have reportedly failed to pass the Cupertino giant’s rigorous testing phase.

Analysis: winners of iPhone 14 front camera's upgrade to AF (auto focus) / 分析：iPhone 14前置攝像頭升級為AF (自動對焦) 的贏家 @mingchikuo https://t.co/USPnSfWFDO — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 13, 2022

Sony will be providing the sensors as always and lenses will be sourced from Genius and Largan. The focus modules will come from Alps and Luxshare.

The analyst claims that iPhone 14’s selfie camera will get autofocus support for the first time ever. This will improve image quality over older units with fixed focus support. It will be a six-part lens compared to the five-part lens from older generations. It will also have a larger aperture, letting more light into the sensor for better low-light photography.

Additionally, Apple will be using 48MP main camera sensors for the first time ever with autofocus for the ultrawide camera. It will also be Apple’s first 8K capable iPhone and this will slightly increase the size of the camera bump.

The new iPhone 14 series is expected to break cover somewhere around October this year.