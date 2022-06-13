Salman Butt Questions Babar Azam’s Strategy Despite 3-0 Whitewash

Former Pakistan Test cricketer, Salman Butt, has expressed his displeasure over Babar Azam’s captaincy, saying he does not understand why Nawaz and Shadab were sent to bat ahead of Khushdil despite the fact that he looked in good touch in the first ODI.

“Like in the first ODI, Khushdil Shah finished the game brilliantly for Pakistan and won the game for the team and was unbeaten as well. But in the next game, when Pakistan was in trouble, they sent Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan before Khushdil. What are they even doing? What are they even planning?”

Khushdil Shah’s performance at number five in the first ODI was outstanding. He scored 41 runs off 23 balls to help his team chase down 305 runs which earned him the Player of the Match award. However, he was made to bat at 7 and 8 in the following two ODIs.

The former captain also questioned Mohammad Hairs’ inclusion in the playing XI if he is not playing as a wicket-keeper. He asked if the emerging star is replacing Sarfaraz, he should be playing as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Mohammad Hairs was part of all three ODIs but did not perform his duty behind the stumps in the first two matches. In the final ODI, he was given a chance and finished with two stumpings and a catch.

The former batter went on to say that if Haris is used as a middle-order batter, the team has better options in the form of Shan Masood or Kamran Ghulam.

“If you need him as a middle-order batter then play Shan Masood or Kamran Ghulam. West Indies aren’t posing us any challenges because they have problems of their own. But which direction are we heading into? What is our strategy?,” Butt further questioned.