Imam Overtakes Babar, Yousuf, Greenidge and Other Legends to Register Big Record

Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s opening batter, maintained his excellent form and finished the three-match ODI series against the West Indies on a high note. He hits three half-centuries, scoring 199 runs at a 66.33, and was awarded player of the series.

Imam produced another outstanding knock of 62 runs in the series finale, etching his name in the record books for another batting record as he became only the second cricketer in history to score seven consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs.

With seven straight 50-plus scores in ODIs, Imam has now surpassed Mark Waugh, Gordon Greenidge, Andrew Jones, Mohammad Yousuf, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Ross Taylor, and Kane Williamson in the elite list of batters.

The left-handed batter also left behind Babar Azam, who was dismissed for one run in the previous match and needs two more fifty-plus runs to equal Javed Miandad’s record of nine consecutive 50-plus runs.

Imam, who was dismissed for 62 in the third ODI, scored 56 against England, 103, 106, and 89 against Australia and followed it up with 65 and 72 against the West Indies in the first and second ODI.

Opposition Runs Venue England 56 Birmingham Australia 103 Gaddafi Stadium Australia 105 Gaddafi Stadium Australia 89 Gaddafi Stadium West Indies 65 Multan Cricket Stadium West Indies 72 Multan Cricket Stadium West Indies 62 Multan Cricket Stadium

Imam is currently the second Pakistani batter after Babar Azam who has a 50+ average in ODI cricket. He is also the second Pakistani batter to score a hundred on his ODI debut.

It is also worth noting that if he scores a century in his next two innings, he will surpass South African batter Quinton de Kock as the fastest batter to score 10 ODI hundreds.