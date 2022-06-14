Pakistan has more nuclear weapons than India and Israel, the 2022 Year Book published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has revealed.

Titled “Armaments, Disarmament, and International Security,” the SIPRI Year Book shows that Pakistan has 165 nuclear warheads. This number remains unchanged from 2021.

On the other hand, Israel has 90 nuclear warheads. This number remains unchanged from 2021 as well. Meanwhile, India has 160 nuclear warheads. Last year, India had 156 nuclear warheads.

The US has a total of 5,428 nuclear warheads. The US has 3,708 nuclear warheads in the stockpile, of which 1,964 are in storage and 1,744 are deployed.

Russia has a total of 5,977 nuclear warheads. Russia has 4,477 nuclear warheads in the stockpile, of which 2,889 are in storage and 1,588 are deployed.

The UK has a total of 225 nuclear warheads. The UK has 180 nuclear warheads in the stockpile, of which 60 are in storage and 120 are deployed. China has a total of 350 nuclear warheads while North Korea has 20 warheads.

Let’s have a look at the number of nuclear weapons of each nuclear-armed nation.