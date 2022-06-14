Miandad Terms ‘Good Advice’ Necessary for Babar to Improve as Captain

Former Pakistan captain, Javed Miandad, has praised Babar Azam’s captaincy abilities, saying that he has the ability to lead the national team, but he will need some good advice to improve his leadership.

While speaking to the media after the Pakistan-West Indies series, Miandad said, “Babar showed full potential in captaincy during the West Indies series, his leadership will improve with time but still needs good advice.”

The Babar Azam-led team swept West Indies in the three-match ODI series in Multan. Pakistani also moved to fourth place in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in nearly a decade and surpassing India for the first time since 2007.

The legendary batter also spoke about Shadab Khan’s all-around performance, saying that players go through ups and downs in their careers, but they need opportunities and encouragement for a successful comeback.

“There are ups and downs in the game of players but they need opportunities and encouragement. There’s no doubt about his ability as an all-rounder and he showed full potential when needed.”

Shadab Khan displayed phenomenal performance in the final ODI and helped his side to victory as he scored 86 off 78 and took 4/64 and was awarded player of the match.

When the former cricketer was asked about Shaheen’s future in cricket, he said “Shaheen is an asset of the national cricket team; his future is bright and he can do great things if he keeps himself fit.”