PCB Announces Franchise Fee for Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to launch the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) in October this year, and for this purpose, the governing body recently announced the franchise fee for the inaugural edition.

According to the details, the cricket board has set the franchise fee for the Pakistan Junior League at Rs. 140 million, while the governing body has rejected the suggestion of including players under the age of 23 in the league.

The franchise owners believed that more money could be spent on players and infrastructure and proposed waiving the franchise base fee in exchange for a lower price, but their proposal was rejected.

Last month, the PSL franchises expressed their displeasure over the launch of the PJL, claiming that the PCB did not share the required details regarding the league.

The Cricket Board has also appointed Faisal Mirza who also served as PSL’s Head of Player Acquisition in 2015, as a consultant for chairman Ramiz Raja’s dream project last week, for which no advertisement was posted.

The cricket board recently launched a historic initiative in which the cricket board and its strategic partners will provide 100 teenage cricketers with monthly stipends of Rs. 30,000 each, as well as scholarships for studies.

The cricket board will also provide free cricket gear and equipment, as well as high-performance coaching from leading and highly-qualified international coaches at the state-of-the-art National High-Performance Centre.