Mickey Arthur Tells Umar Akmal to ‘Look in the Mirror’ After Allegations

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations leveled against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has told Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming that the former coach ended his career.

In his recent interview, Umar Akmal declared Mickey Arthur as an ‘unprofessional coach’. The cricketer went on to claim that the former coach had personal issues with him due to which he created hindrances for him. Umar Akmal also added that the management did not support him against Mickey Arthur and nobody has voiced his side of the story to date.

Umar Akmal said, “Mickey Arthur has spoiled my career. The then selection committee and local coaches did not support me.”

Replying to the allegations, the former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur took to his Twitter account and fired back at the cricketer. Sharing a journalist’s tweet about Umar Akmal’s claims, he wrote, “Take a look in the mirror, Umar!”