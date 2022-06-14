Umar Akmal Blames ‘Unprofessional’ Mickey Arthur for Destroying His Career

Umar Akmal has slammed former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur, for ruining his career, claiming Arthur was an unprofessional head coach.

“Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management of that time didn’t raise a voice for me and they’re even silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me.”

The right-handed batter also accused the former head coach of abusing him at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, where the incident was witnessed by former captain, Inzamam-ul Haq, and former leg spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed.

While speaking in an interview, Umar Akmal stated that he was among those players who did not accept big contracts in T20 leagues for the sake of national commitment.

“I’m among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have ignored heavily paid contracts of T20 leagues just for the sake of commitment with the domestic cricket.”

In response to a question, Akmal clarified that it was Imran Khan who had asked Waqar Younis to send him at number three during the 2016 T20 World Cup

“It’s a wrong perception that in T20 Worldcup 2016 I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number 3. IK himself had asked coach Waqar Younis why Umar is not batting in the top order. I was only asking IK his experience of playing against India,” he said.

It is worth noting that Umar Akmal had come under fire from the team management for allegedly complaining to former captain Imran Khan to speak with the management about moving him up the batting slot.