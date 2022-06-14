Thief Steals Judge’s Mobile Phone From Courtroom

In an unusual development, a thief stole the mobile phone of a judge during the hearing of a case. The incident occurred in Faisalabad’s District and Sessions Court.

According to details, a thief named Mustafa deprived Civil Judge, Muhammad Zulqarnain, of his mobile phone when he was hearing a case, leaving the public in the courtroom in utter disbelief.

The incident caused a scene on the court’s premises and the police jumped into action immediately. They arrested the perpetrator from the court’s gallery just when he was about to exit the premises.

The police recovered the stolen phone from the thief and filed an FIR against him. The thief told the police he entered the courtroom disguised as an assistant of the lawyer involved in the case.

Earlier this year in February, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man who used to disguise himself as the staff officer of a Supreme Court judge and blackmail senior government officials.

The action was taken on the complaint of the Deputy Registrar of the apex court. The perpetrator was taken into custody from Islamabad and was later identified as Mustansar Billa Shah.