17 New Airlines to Start Tourist and Chartered Flights in Pakistan Soon

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given licenses to 17 new airlines to operate tourist and chartered flights in the country. Most of these airlines will commence flight operations soon.

According to details, Fly Jinnah, a joint venture of Air Arabia and Lakson Group, is set to start flights this month. The airline will initially operate from Karachi only and will begin flights on other routes afterward. It will also operate international flights.

Q Airways, a venture of the Ramada Group of Hotels, has been granted an operating license as well. Q Airways will operate flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Besides, Jet Green Airlines has also submitted an application for receiving regulatory approval. The CAA is currently reviewing its application and will decide on the matter in the coming weeks.

Four small airlines have received regulatory approval for operating in the tourism sector. These airlines will operate flights to famous tourist destinations in the country.

Last year, Alvir Airways received regulatory approval from the CAA. The airline will initially operate flights to Gwadar, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Aircraft Sales and Services Limited (ASSL) was the first airline to receive a tourism regulatory permit in the country. It will operate flights from Karachi, Gwadar, and Mohenjodaro.

North Air has also received a permit from the CAA. It will specifically operate tourism flights for Northern Areas. Kashmir Air and Air Pakistan have also received permits from the CAA.

Chartered Flights

9 companies have received regulatory approval for operating chartered flights in the country.

These are ASSL, Hybrid Techniques, Pakistan Aviators and Aviation, Princely Jet, Vision Air, Air Falcon, Air Eagle, KT Airways, and AHS Air International.

Besides, PIA, Airblue, Serene Air, and Air Sial have already received regulatory approval for operating chartered flights.