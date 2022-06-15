Firefox is One of the Most Secure Browsers After a New Update

Firefox has added a brand new security feature to its arsenal, making it one of the most secure browsers in the world. The move could soon heat up browser wars between tech giants yet again.

Mozilla Firefox now claims to be the most private and secure browser for Windows and Mac following the launch of its new Total Cookie Protection tool. This tool will lock browser cookies only to the site they were created from, rather than following the user around the web and tracking them. It will now be available as default to all Firefox users.

The image below makes it easier to understand.

Total Cookie Protection was originally introduced in 2021 but users had to turn it on manually. It would only turn on automatically while using Firefox privacy mode.

The way it works is that the tool is able to create separate “cookie jars” for each website and all its cookies stay in that jar. This means that website trackers are no longer able to link your online browsing behavior across multiple websites but are limited to individual sites instead.

Mozilla’s blog post says:

No other websites can reach into the cookie jars that don’t belong to them and find out what the other websites’ cookies know about you — giving you freedom from invasive ads and reducing the amount of information companies gather about you.

Mozilla hopes that this upgrade will help boost its market share against other internet browser giants such as Google Chrome.