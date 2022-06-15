PM Calls for Prompt Completion of CPEC Projects on Time

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for the timely completion of all the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a meeting in Rashakai Special Economic Zone in Rashakai on Wednesday, he said that the government is committed to industrial development to make Pakistan an economically progressive country.

Shehbaz Sharif said a total of nine special economic zones were launched during 2016-17 in the Joint Commission Committee. He added that Pakistan is taking advantage of modern Chinese technology.

He said the affordable and skilled Pakistani labor and modern Chinese technology jointly would help make the economic development grow at a vigorous pace.

The Prime Minister suggested holding road shows and other activities in China to promote Chinese investment, which could result in a win-win situation.

ALSO READ Pakistan Completes 26 CPEC Projects Worth $17 Billion

He assured to resolve all the issues faced by the Chinese companies working in Special Economic Zones.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to achieve targets in the SEZ on stipulated times.

The Prime Minister also stressed making the Special Economic Zones a role model.