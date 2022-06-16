Shahid Afridi Advises Virat Kohli to Work on His Attitude Problems

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi has weighed in on Indian batting great Virat Kohli’s poor form, questioning whether he has the motivation and thirst to be the number one batter in a sport where attitude is everything.

“In cricket, attitude matters the most. That is what I talk about the most. Do you have the attitude towards cricket or not? That Kohli, earlier in his career, wanted to be the No. 1 batsman in the world … is he still playing cricket with the same motivation? That is the big question.”

The right-handed batter has been going through a very rough stage of his career since 2019 and after a dismal outing in the Indian Premier League, he was rested for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Afridi, who was a member of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team, went on to say that it is up to Virat to decide whether he wants to change his attitude toward cricket or simply enjoy the final phase of his career.

“He has the class. But does he really even want to be No. 1 again? Or does he think he has achieved everything in life? Now just relax and pass time? It’s all about attitude.”

Following his poor performance in the home series against Sri Lanka and then the IPL, a number of former and current cricketers advised Kohli to take a break from the game in order to regain his form and reduce his mental stress.

On Wednesday, Imam-ul-Haq overtook Kohli in the ICC ODI batting ranking, relegating him to third place.