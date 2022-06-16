Shaheen Shah Afridi Meets Imran Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi had a meeting with former cricketer and prime minister, Imran Khan. The young fast bowling sensation and the legendary all-rounder reportedly discussed the affairs of Pakistan cricket.

Shaheen Afridi met former prime minister Imran Khan at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad. The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan was also present in the meeting. The former pacer congratulated Shaheen Shah Afridi for his impressive performance in recent cricketing competitions. Imran Khan also praised the young side of Pakistan for whitewashing West Indies.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had previously met Imran Khan before PSL 7. However, this meeting has created a buzz on social media as Shaheen Shah Afridi decided to have a friendly meeting with Imran Khan despite father-in-law-to-be Shahid Afridi’s political differences with the former prime minister.