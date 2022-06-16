CNG Vendors Will Offer 45% Cheaper Fuel to the Masses: APCNGA

In the wake of ongoing fuel price hikes, the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) claims that it is ready to provide 45% cheaper fuel to the masses with the government’s assistance.

Chairman of the Association, Ghias Paracha, said in a statement that the government should focus on the use of CNG like other countries, adding that it would immediately reduce the import bill.

Paracha said that the country also has infrastructure for CNG supply. He added that adapting to CNG fuel would be in favor of both, the government and the people as it will not only lower the import bill but also reduce the impact of petrol on the environment.

Fuel Crisis

Last night, Federal Minister for Finance Muftah Ismail announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products, following which, fuel prices reached a record high rate.

He announced a Rs. 24.03/liter increase in the price of petrol and Rs. 59.1/liter increase in that of high-speed diesel (HSD). Following that, the price of petrol reached Rs. 233.89/liter, while that of HSD went up to Rs. 263.31/liter.

Commuting is becoming increasingly difficult for all due to fuel price hikes which makes resorting to CNG fuel a good option.