Govt Institutions to No Longer Use Private Courier Services

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed all government institutions to stop using private courier services. This was concluded in a meeting of the PAC under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan.

The committee noted that Pakistan Post is in a permanent deficit and using Pakistan Post for official mail will help reduce it. The committee recommended making rules to prevent private postal bills in government institutions from being approved.

Noor Alam asked when the government has a postal system all over Pakistan, why are government departments not using it? He pointed out that all government institutions, from the President’s House to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, do not use the Pakistan Post system for their mail.

Furthermore, Noor Alam said government departments pay private couriers a lot of money which can be saved. Supporting the statement, member PAC Shahida Akhtar suggested that if there is a shortage of employees in government post offices, then they should be filled.