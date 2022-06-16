Islamabad’s F-9 Park’s MegaZone Entertainment Complex Sealed

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), a municipal authority established under the Islamabad Local Government Act 2015, has sealed the MegaZone Entertainment Complex located in the F-9 Park in Islamabad.

Director Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of MCI, Shakil Arshad, sealed the premises on Wednesday after Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Adnan, quashed the petition seeking a stay order against the entertainment zone.

According to details, the DMA had leased the MegaZone Entertainment Complex to a company named ‘Liaquat and Co’ in 2019 for two years. However, another company named ‘Fazal Mehmood and Co’ took over the facility later without following the due process.

The DMA claims that Liaquat and Co did not pay the rent and fee for the second year and the company owes Rs. 140 million to the DMA. It also illegally handed over the facility to Fazal Mehmood and Co.

Recently, the DMA also filed a complaint against Fazal Mehmood and Co. at Margalla Police Station for illegally keeping possession of the MegaZone.

Anticipating likely eviction after the registration of the complaint, Fazal Mehmood and Co moved to the court seeking a stay order. However, the petition for a stay order was quashed after which the MCI sealed the facility.

Speaking in this regard, Director DMA said that the outstanding dues will be recovered from Liaquat and Co and the MegaZone Entertainment Complex will be leased after a new auction.