PM Shehbaz’s Assets Show He is Under Rs. 140 Million Debt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has to pay a debt of Rs. 140 million, documents issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed.

According to the statements of assets for 2021 released by the commission, the premier owns assets worth Rs. 245 million in 2021, showing a drop of three percent during the year. He also owns two vehicles and has Rs. 20 million in his bank account. The prime minister’s overseas assets are worth Rs. 130 million. In addition, he has also taken a loan of Rs. 60 million from his son, Suleman Shehbaz.

The assets of former Prime Minister Imran Khan grew by Rs. 60 million in 2021 compared to the previous year. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman’s total assets stood at over Rs. 140 million in 2021.

Khan has shown his Bani Gala property as a gift and owns a flat in Islamabad’s Grand Hayat Tower valued at Rs. 11.19 million. He has a bank balance of Rs. 63 million and has $329,000 in his other accounts.

Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari, owns assets worth Rs. 710 million. His son, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, owns assets worth Rs. 1.6 billion. The PPP Chairman also has a bank balance of Rs. 120 million.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has assets of more than Rs. 2 billion.