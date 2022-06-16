Khawaja Asif Asks Public to Reduce Fuel and Electricity Usage

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Thursday asked the nation, especially the traders’ community, to adopt austerity measures to reduce wastage of fuel and electricity amid soaring economic challenges.

He was speaking at a joint press conference flanked by Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood.

Asif urged the nation to support the government in achieving normalcy through hard economic decisions. He asked the traders to accept the new timings of closure of markets decided by the federal cabinet to reduce electricity consumption and fuel usage which would benefit the masses.

The minister said due to Ukraine war fuel prices have risen at global level and countries with fewer resources are directly affected due to global inflation.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said the country could have headed towards default had the government not increase the fuel prices.

He said the government is providing targeted subsidy to save the poor segment of the society from the impact of rising fuel prices.

Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood said the government is working on an emergency basis to stabilize the country’s economy and it is committed to raise the living standard of the common man.