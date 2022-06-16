MICO World Becomes Third Social Media Company to Register with PTA

MICO World Limited, a social media company, has registered itself with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021”.

MICO World Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, has been registered by PTA as a Significant Social Media Company (SSMC) under Rule 7 (6) of Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules 2021.

The SSMC had submitted an application under the rules for registration of two apps i.e. MICO and YoHo which was approved by the Authority. Representatives of the tech company attended the event held at PTA headquarters and completed the registration process.

MICO World Limited has become the third company to register with PTA after Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd (Snack Video) and BIGO Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd (BIGO Live, Likee).

“The registration of a third company is another testimony to PTA’s commitment to pursue the government’s vision of digital Pakistan to help the digital economy of the country to grow,” the regulator said in a statement.