Pakistani Team Wins Big at Worldchefs Congress and Expo in UAE

The team from the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) Pakistan has brought home ten medals from the Worldchefs Congress and Expo including one gold, one silver, and eight bronze medals.

The event, which was held in Abu Dhabi from 30 May to 2 June, attracted hundreds of professional chefs from all over the world as participants. A delegation of 40 professionals and young chefs from COTHM Pakistan participated in the prestigious event to present Pakistani culinary talent at the world forum.

Gold medalist Somia Shaheen showcased outstanding cooking skills by combining modern cooking techniques with traditional flavors to create innovative recipes.

“It was a huge privilege for us to represent our country. But, at the same time, we felt a bit pressured. Despite the nervousness, we just did our best for our country Pakistan, the team, and our families,” she said.

Sajida Zain ul Abideen, the silver medalist at the event, was overwhelmed by her win and called it a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’.

“I am so thankful to all of the teachers at COTHM for all of the support and knowledge that without a doubt helped lead us to a victory,” she said.

“I would especially like to thank my teachers and Mr. Ahmad Shafiq, founder and CEO of COTHM Pakistan and Dubai, for providing the opportunity to compete and showcase our skills, as well as supporting us in numerous aspects throughout our practice sessions and even everyday life. Without them, I would have never been given the opportunity to represent Pakistan on a global scale,” she remarked.

Besides winning gold and silver medals, the Pakistani team also brought eight bronze medals home. One of the bronze medal winners, Fatima Javed, said, “It’s just awesome to showcase the skills that our culinary school and culinary instructors are giving to the next generation of chefs”.

Secretary-General Chefs’ Association of Pakistan (CAP) and CEO of the College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM), Ahmad Shafiq, was awarded the event’s most prestigious award — the Worldchefs President’s Medal.

“There are no words to describe how proud we are,” he said and added, “this is a place where careers are made, where tradition meets craftsmanship, and the level of workmanship demonstrated over the past 48 hours has been staggering”.

The Worldchefs Congress and Expo is a hallmark tradition of Worldchefs with an institutional, cultural, and economic interest. It is a biennial event that has been organized in over 36 cities across the world since 1928.

The four-day event comprises an extensive educational program, the prestigious Global Chefs Challenge culinary competition, a trade exhibition, and numerous industry events and activities, and attracts thousands of delegates from the five continents.