Rashid Naseem Registers Yet Another Guinness World Record

Pakistan’s renowned martial artist, Rashid Naseem, has added another record to his tally in the nunchaku triangle strikes by defeating England’s Chirag Lokha this time.

According to the details, English Master Lukha has set the previous record with 79 triangle strikes in one minute using his nunchaku while Rashid, on the other hand, shattered it with 88 blows.

Guinness World Records accepted his record and sent him a confirmation email, and the record details were also published on the website.

“We are thrilled to inform you that your application for the most nunchaku triangle strikes in one minute has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records title holder!”

It is pertinent to mention here that the martial artist’s individual records reached 78, while his father Mohammad Naseemuddin Pakistan’s oldest record holder has set two records.

Rashid currently holds the most Guinness World Records for Nunchaku, with this being his 13th while he wants to complete his 100 records for Pakistan.

Earlier this year, the martial artist had broken India’s Prabhakar Reddi’s record by removing 71 bottle caps with head in one minute which he had dedicated to late mountaineer, Mohammad Ali Sadpara.