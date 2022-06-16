Samba Bank Appoints Ahmad Tariq Azam as Acting President

The board of directors of Samba Bank has appointed Ahmad Tariq Azam as Acting President & CEO of Samba Bank Limited who will take his charge from August 1, 2022, replacing the current President and CEO Shahid Sattar.

According to the stock filing, the acting president will serve the bank till the time a permanent President & CEO is appointed in due course.

Ahmad Tariq Azam is Group Head-SME & Commercial Banking at Samba Bank Ltd.

Outgoing President and CEO

President & CEO of Samba Bank Limited, Shahid Sattar, after attaining his retirement age of 65 years will be leaving the bank on completion of his current term on July 31, 2022.

He was appointed as President & CEO of the Bank in August 2013 and will be completing 9 years of service with Samba Bank as CEO.

The Board of Directors placed on record their appreciation for the services rendered during the last 9 years by the outgoing President & CEO and wished him well on his retirement after 41 years of service in the banking industry at the national and international level.