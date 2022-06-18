PIA Pilot Saves 200 Passengers from Disaster at Islamabad Airport

Flight PK-246 of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight coming from Saudi Arabia narrowly escaped a major accident during landing at the New Islamabad International Airport earlier this week.

According to details, the nose wheel tire of PIA’s Boeing 777 with more than 200 passengers on board burst as a result of high-speed temperature at the time of landing.

Thankfully, the captain safely made a technical landing at the Islamabad airport and no one got hurt in the incident. The captain had initially felt the malfunctioning of the nose wheel tire while taking off from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PIA apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience and lauded the captain for safely performing a belly landing.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA, Arshad Malik, has formed a high-level investigation board to probe the incident and has directed concerned officials to take action against those responsible, the spokesperson added.

Earlier this month, an ATR plane of PIA coming from Gwadar narrowly escaped disaster after its tires burst during landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The captain demonstrated his skills by successfully landing the plane with flat tires. There were 60 passengers onboard and no one got hurt during the incident.